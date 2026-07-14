Vestnik Kavkaza

US launches new attack on Iran

US launches new attack on Iran
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

US Central Command has announced a new series of strikes on military targets in Iran on July 15, with the operation lasting approximately 90 minutes. The attacks began at around 1:00 PM Moscow time.

"Centcom launched precision munitions against coastal defence systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island during the 90-minute wave",

CENTCOM said.

The strikes were intended to further weaken Iran's ability to target commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, US military officials said.

A seven-hour wave of US strikes on Iranian territory had already taken place overnight on July 15.

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