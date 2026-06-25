US may relocate military bases from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia - report

The Pentagon is considering relocating some of its military bases from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in order to reduce potential damage from Iran should military operations in the Middle East resume, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, after the U.S. launched a military operation against Iran on February 28, around 20 U.S. sites in the Middle East were damaged in retaliatory strikes. The fact that U.S. military bases fall within the range of Iranian missiles is prompting Washington to reassess its regional presence. Israel is being considered as a possible host for some of the bases that could be transferred from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The U.S. military command is also working to develop options for broader deployment of military facilities across the Middle East in order to reduce their exposure in the event of military operations in the region.

On June 17-18, the U.S. and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. The parties signed the document remotely.