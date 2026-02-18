US may strike Iran as early as this weekend - report

The U.S. administration is considering the possibility of striking Iran this weekend, but no final decision has been made yet, CNN reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

"The U.S. military is prepared to strike Iran as early as this weekend, though U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision on whether he’ll authorize such actions," the report reads.

The White House has been briefed that the military could be ready for an attack by the weekend, after a significant buildup in recent days of air and naval assets in the Middle East, the sources said. But one source cautioned that Trump has privately argued both for and against military action and polled advisers and allies on what the best course of action is.

Top administration national security officials met Wednesday in the White House Situation Room to discuss the situation in Iran. Trump was also briefed Wednesday by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, about their indirect talks with Iran that occurred a day earlier. It was not clear if Trump would make a decision by the weekend.

U.S.-Iran talks in Oman

On February 17, the second round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear issue took place in Geneva, mediated by Oman. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached mutual understanding on a number of issues, agreements on which could be included in a draft future agreement on the nuclear program.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of aspects, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept some of the fundamental positions outlined by the White House. The parties have not disclosed the time and place of the next round of talks.