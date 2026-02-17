Vestnik Kavkaza

Witkoff announces progress in talks on Ukraine in Geneva

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has announced significant progress in negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement on the social network X following the conclusion of the first day of trilateral discussions in Geneva.

According to him, the United States "moderated a third set of trilateral discussions with Ukraine and Russia."

He also stated that the "success [of the current U.S. administration] in bringing both sides of this war together has brought about meaningful progress."

"Both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal," Witkoff said.

A new round of trilateral talks on Ukraine involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine began in Geneva on Tuesday.

