Witkoff announces progress in talks on Ukraine in Geneva

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has announced significant progress in negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement on the social network X following the conclusion of the first day of trilateral discussions in Geneva.

According to him, the United States "moderated a third set of trilateral discussions with Ukraine and Russia."

He also stated that the "success [of the current U.S. administration] in bringing both sides of this war together has brought about meaningful progress."

"Both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal," Witkoff said.

A new round of trilateral talks on Ukraine involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine began in Geneva on Tuesday.