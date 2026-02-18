Iran and Russia sign four MoUs in Tehran

Iran and Russia signed four memorandum of understanding (MoUs) in Tehran on February 18.

The documents were signed during the 19th session of the Permanent Iranian-Russian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

A memorandum of understanding on the implementation program for cooperation between the National Organization for Standardization of Iran and the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology of Russia for 2026-2028 has been signed,

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Accreditation Center of Iran and the Federal Accreditation Service of Russia,

a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Cooperation, Labor and Social Welfare of Iran and the Federal Service for Labor and Employment of Russia,

a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Research Institute of the Iranian Oil Industry and the Art Chemical Company of Russia.

The 19th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission began on February 16.