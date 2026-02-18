Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran and Russia sign four MoUs in Tehran

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran and Russia signed four memorandum of understanding (MoUs) in Tehran on February 18.

The documents were signed during the 19th session of the Permanent Iranian-Russian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

  • A memorandum of understanding on the implementation program for cooperation between the National Organization for Standardization of Iran and the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology of Russia for 2026-2028 has been signed,
  • A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Accreditation Center of Iran and the Federal Accreditation Service of Russia,
  • a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Cooperation, Labor and Social Welfare of Iran and the Federal Service for Labor and Employment of Russia,
  • a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Research Institute of the Iranian Oil Industry and the Art Chemical Company of Russia.

The 19th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission began on February 16.

