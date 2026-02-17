Turkish authorities concerned about population situation

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye is facing population decline, which is an alarming situation

Family policy has now become a central focus of government strategy to address the demographic shift, Erdoğan said.

Türkiye, which experienced consistent population growth throughout the twentieth century, has recently begun confronting challenges similar to those seen across Europe - an ageing society and declining birth rates. Official data for 2024 shows the country's fertility rate has dropped to a historic low of 1.48 children per woman.