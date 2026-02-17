US expects Iran to present nuclear proposals within two weeks - media

US officials have positively assessed the latest round of nuclear talks with Iran. Washington now anticipates that Iran will put forward its own proposals addressing unresolved matters within the next 14 days, Axios reports, citing a representative from Donald Trump's administration.

"Progress was made, but there are still a lot of details to discuss. The Iranians said they would come back in the next two weeks with detailed proposals to address some of the open gaps in our positions",

Axios reported.

Earlier, US Vice President J.D. Vance indicated that Washington is keeping military options on the table should diplomatic efforts with Tehran fail to yield results. He added that Iran is not yet ready to compromise on a number of fundamental issues.