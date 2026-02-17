Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran partially closes airspace

Tehran has decided to partially close its airspace over the country, which will take effect tomorrow, February 19.

According to published NOTAM A0605/26, missile launches are scheduled to take place over Iranian territory. The tests are set to begin at 6:30 AM Moscow time and continue until 4:30 PM Moscow time.

During this time, airspace will be closed up to an altitude of 10,000 feet above a restricted zone covering the central part of the Islamic Republic.

Pilots and airlines have been advised to plan their routes accordingly and avoid entering the closed zone while the restrictions remain in effect.

