Ilham Aliyev arrives in US to attend Board of Peace meeting

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will participate in the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, the Azerbaijani presidential website reported.

"President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to the United States at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in the first meeting of the Board of Peace," the report reads.

As reported, the first meeting of the Board of Peace will take place on February 19.

On January 22, 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The body was created as part of efforts to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip. The Board of Peace was established based on an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the Gaza Strip, but it is also supposed to prevent and settle conflicts in other regions.