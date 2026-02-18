US plans to build military base in Gaza - media

The US government intends to strengthen its military presence in the Gaza Strip. The Donald Trump administration plans to build a military base in the Gaza Strip, The Guardian reports

The military facility would span more than 35 hectares and accommodate approximately 5,000 troops, serving as a operational hub for the international coalition, the publication reports.

Citing sources, The Guardian adds that the military complex is expected to include 26 watchtowers and an underground bunker network.

Last November, the White House denied previous media reports regarding plans to establish a military base in the Gaza Strip.