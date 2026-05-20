US rejects proposal to transfer Iranian uranium to Russia - Kremlin

The United States has not yet agreed to proposals for removing enriched uranium from Iran for storage in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on May 21.

"This is a topic that should be accepted in Iran and the USA, if this is a popular proposal. Washington does not accept this yet",

Peskov stated.

The announcement follows remarks by US Vice President J.D. Vance, who said that the possible transfer of uranium from Iran to Russia is not included in the current US plan.

Last week, President Donald Trump said he would be satisfied if Iran suspended uranium enrichment for 20 years. In response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that Tehran does not intend to renounce the rights guaranteed under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.