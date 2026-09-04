US strikes tanker near Irans Kharg Island - SNN

This morning, the U.S. military has struck an Iranian tanker near Kharg Island, SNN television reported.

According to the broadcaster, there were no casualties.

Earlier, Iran’s Fars news agency reported several explosions in the Kharg Island area.

On July 14, the U.S. Navy reimposed its blockade on ships passing through Iranian ports. The U.S. resumed attacking Iranian targets along the Strait of Hormuz this week as tensions over the waterway rose once again.

Kharg Island is located in the Persian Gulf about 25 km off the southwestern coast of Iran.