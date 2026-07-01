Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Yerevan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Yerevan on a working visit.

She was welcomed at Zvartnots International Airport by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

As part of the visit, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the European Commission President are scheduled to hold a meeting.

Following the meeting, the PM and the Ursula von der Leyen will make statements and answer questions from media representatives.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen concluded her working visit to Azerbaijan on July 2.