Venezuela declares national mourning for earthquake victims

Venezuela has declared a seven-day national mourning period in memory of the victims of the devastating earthquakes, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"Today, we share the pain of the families who have lost their loved ones, and we pray for the injured, the missing, and the affected communities," Delcy Rodriguez said.

"In memory of the victims, I have decided to declare seven days of national mourning beginning at 6:00 p.m. today (01:00 GMT on July 2)," she added.

According to official figures, 1,943 people were killed and 10,571 were injured in the two earthquakes measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 that struck Venezuela on June 24. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and the death toll continues to rise.