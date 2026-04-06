WHO suspends medical evacuations from Gaza

The World Health Organization suspended medical evacuations of patients from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing until further notice, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Monday night.

"WHO is devastated to confirm that a person contracted to provide services to the Organization in Gaza was killed today during a security incident. Following the incident, WHO suspended today’s medical evacuation of patients from Gaza via Rafah to Egypt. Medical evacuations will remain suspended until further notice," Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Two staff members were present at the incident but were not injured, the WHO chief adds.

No other details of the incident were shared. However, Tedros wrote that it “is under investigation by the relevant authorities.”

Medical evacuations via the Rafah crossing were last suspended on March 23-25 due to unsafe conditions. Rafah is currently the only point of access to outside medical care for those within Gaza.