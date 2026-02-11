Vestnik Kavkaza

Washington and Beijing ready to extend trade truce for another year - report

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The United States and China are poised to extend the trade truce they negotiated in South Korea by up to a year when U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in Beijing in early April, according to South China Morning Post.

The uneasy truce, struck last October after a bilateral meeting between the two leaders in Busan, rolled back tariffs and export controls after months of spiralling tensions marked by triple-digit “retaliatory” levies and Beijing’s sweeping boycott of U.S. agricultural goods for much of 2025.

Since the reprieve, China has resumed purchases of American soybeans, a politically sensitive crop in the U.S.

Extending the informal months-long understanding, a step seen by officials as realistic and achievable, would anchor the summit around short-term economic wins, including fresh Chinese purchase commitments, the sources said.

