White House sends Saudi nuclear deal to Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump has ​sent Congress a proposed agreement with Saudi Arabia on civil nuclear energy while insisting the pact will only ‌go into effect if the kingdom normalizes relations with Israel, Reuters reported, citing a U.S. administration official.

The agreement, which was reached in July and would allow U.S. companies to export civilian nuclear technology to the kingdom, was sent to Congress on Monday, according to the U.S. official.

It was ​not clear how Trump expects sending the nuclear deal to Congress, which has 90 session days ⁠to consider it, will advance his objectives.

The deal was sent to leaders in Congress and is expected to be handed to committees on ​Wednesday. ​Unless Congress objects to the ⁠deal within 90 session days, it will go into force. If Congress were to reject the agreement, Trump could veto that decision, which would require a two-thirds majority in Congress to ​override.