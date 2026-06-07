Vestnik Kavkaza

Wizz Air suspends flights to Israel

Wizz Air suspends flights to Israel
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Wizz Air has announced a temporary suspension of flights to Israel, with the halt expected to remain in effect through June 9, according to Ynet.

The airline aims to resume services to Israel on June 10.

Israeli authorities have decided not to close the country's airspace, though restrictions have been put in place at Ben Gurion Airport.

The decision follows an escalation late on June 7, when Iran launched missiles toward Israel, and the IDF carried out retaliatory strikes against targets inside Iran.

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