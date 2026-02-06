Vestnik Kavkaza

Yerevan expresses desire to be friends with Moscow

Following a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the country’s intention to strengthen positive contacts with Russia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting at the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the ministry's work in 2025. Following the meeting, the ministry issued a statement proclaiming Yerevan's commitment to strengthening friendly ties with Moscow.

The document emphasizes that Armenia expects respect for its sovereignty in contacts with Russia.

"Armenia strives to develop friendly relations with Russia based on mutual respect and respect for sovereignty,”

– the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

