Yerevan interested in dialogue with Moscow - Armenian Foreign Ministry

Armenia is interested in maintaining dialogue with Russia, with bilateral contacts expected soon, Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said in response to a request to comment on the current state of the Armenia-Russia relations.

"We are interested in dialogue and in continuing our relations. We will engage in contacts soon," Mnatsakan Safaryan said.

Answering a question about how Armenia plans to address issues related to its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) while pursuing closer ties with the European Union, the senior diplomat said noted that Yerevan does not view this as a problem.