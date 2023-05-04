Azerbaijan expects more gas from Shah Deniz

4 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan expects more gas from the new phase of Shah Deniz in four years’ time, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“I hope this year we will get first gas from Absheron, which at the first phase of Absheron will produce 1.5 BCM," Ilham Aliyev said.

"And BP and SOCAR are already actively working on that," he said, adding that ACG and Umid-Babek have big potential.

The head of state noted that Karabakh oil fields also has potential.