Russia-China trade may exceed $200 bln

24 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The bilateral trade turnover between Russia and China may exceed the benchmark of $200 billion this year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday during talks with premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang.

"I’m convinced that this year we will not only fulfill ahead of schedule the task of increasing bilateral trade turnover to $200 billion, but will surpass this benchmark," Mishustin said.

He added that 70% of transactions between Russia and China are already conducted in local currencies - the Russian ruble and the Chinese yuan.