Armenian airline launches direct Yerevan-Tehran flight

7 Jun. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Flyone Armenia national airline launched Yerevan-Tehran roundtrip flights on June 6.

Yerevan-Tehran roundtrip flights between Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport and Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport will be operated on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Flyone Armenia Chairman of the Board Aram Ananyan personally visited Zvartnots airport early on Tuesday for the ribbon cutting ceremony marking the first flight to Tehran.

The new flights will create a convenient transport choice between Yerevan and Tehran, enabling to promote the strong cultural, economic, and tourism ties, Ananyan said at the ceremony.