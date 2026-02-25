Third round of US-Iran talks kicks off in Geneva

The third round of U.S.-Iran negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program has begun in Geneva, Switzerland, the Fars agency reported.

The talks are being led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side, with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner representing the U.S. Oman is mediating the talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has demanded that the Islamic Republic halt all nuclear enrichment, has threatened to strike Iran if it does not agree to a deal. Iran has insisted on its right to enrich uranium, and two previous rounds of negotiation did not reach an agreement.

The first round was held in Oman on February 6, followed by a second session in Geneva on February 17.