Ilham Aliyev: now is the time for construction

Now is the time for construction, the state has created conditions for citizens, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a visit to Khojavend town and meeting with its residents.

He noted that approximately 30,00 former internally displaced persons are living in the liberated territories.

"Some houses have been restored and rebuilt, and this process will continue. As you know, over the last four to five years, we have primarily allocated funds to infrastructure projects because the essential conditions for living must first be ensured," Ilham Aliyev said.

He assured that the “Great Return” process is accelerating. The have primarily allocated funds to infrastructure projects - electricity, gas, water, roads, bridges, and tunnels.

The head of state stressed that jobs are also being created here - through the state, public institutions, and, of course, the private sector.