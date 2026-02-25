Azerbaijan not to attend European Political Community Summit in Armenia

Azerbaijan does not plan to be represented at any level at the upcoming European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Armenia, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

“President Ilham Aliyev has a very tight schedule and calendar, and such a visit is not envisaged in May,” Bayramov said.

The Azerbaijani FM also clarified Baku's position on sending invitations to the World Urban Forum. According to him, there is currently no information regarding Azerbaijan inviting Armenia to the WUF13.

The diplomat explained that invitations will be issued according to the outlined procedures. At the same time, a Leaders’ Summit will be organized for the first time within the framework of the event.