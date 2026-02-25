US Secretary of State hopes for progress in nuclear talks with Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the high-level talks with Iran that are scheduled to be held today in Geneva will largely focus on Iran's nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the negotiations, Rubio expressed hope that progress will be made.

"The talks will be largely focused on the nuclear program, and we hope progress can be made because that’s the President’s preference," Rubio said.

He recalled that Iran refuses to talk about ballistic missiles to Washington or to anyone, which is a big problem.

The secretary of state that upcoming talks would primarily focus on Iran’s nuclear program.