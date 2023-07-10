Iran resuming diplomatic relations with Sudan

10 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and Sudan have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and open embassies in the near future, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said during a press conference in Algiers, where he arrived on an official visit.

This decision was led to the talks held in Azerbaijan between the Iranian diplomat and Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali al-Sadig.

The restoration of relations takes place against the backdrop of normalization between Riyadh and Tehran. Sudan severed diplomatic relations with Iran in 2016 after storming the Saudi embassy in Tehran. In March of this year, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume relations in March as part of a deal brokered by China.

The meeting between al-Sadig and Abdollahian took place on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.