Erdogan agrees to support Sweden's NATO bid

11 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Turkey agreed to lift its veto on Sweden’s bid to join NATO, following talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, European Council President Charles Michel and Stoltenberg.

"President Erdogan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the grand national assembly as soon as possible, and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," Stoltenberg said on July 10.

A statement issued after the three-way talks said that Turkey and Sweden would work closely in “counter-terrorism coordination” and also boost bilateral trade ties.

“Sweden will actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkey’s EU accession process, including modernisation of the EU-Turkey Customs Union and visa liberalisation,” the statement said.

Kristersson was also reported to have reassured Ankara that it would not support “terrorist organizations” and that a new bilateral security mechanism will be created between Ankara and Stockholm.