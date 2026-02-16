Omani Foreign Ministry announces progress in US-Iran talks

Negotiations between US and Iranian representatives took place in Geneva. The Omani Foreign Ministry assessed the consultations.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi announced the progress made by the US and Iran in the talks on the Iranian nuclear program in Geneva.

"The indirect talks between Iran and the US held today in Geneva concluded with good progress in identifying shared goals and relevant technical issues,”

– Badr al-Busaidi said.

The Omani diplomat also noted that an agreement between Tehran and Washington has not yet been finalized, and that significant work remains to be done to conclude the deal. According to Badr al-Busaidi, the Tehran and Washington envoys concluded the meeting with a clear understanding of their next steps.