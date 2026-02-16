Prominent Israelis against death penalty for Palestinians

Nobel laureates, former Supreme Court judges, and retired Mossad and Shabak intelligence officials issued a joint statement. 1,200 Jewish figures have spoken out against a bill introducing the death penalty for Palestinians.

Over 1,200 Israeli public figures, including Nobel laureates, retired high-level judges, and former heads of the country's security services, have spoken out against a bill introducing the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners, Israeli and international media report.

"Resuming the death penalty would be a moral stain on Israel and is incompatible with the identity of the Jewish state,”

- the statement reads.

The bill introducing the death penalty for Palestinians passed the first reading in the Israeli parliament last November. It requires approval in two more readings to become law.