Türkiye opposes Israel's recognition of Somaliland - Erdogan

Israel's recognition of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state and becoming the only country to do so benefits neither Somalia nor the region, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a visit to Ethiopia.

He stressed that Turkey did not want to see new conflicts in the region.

"We believe regional countries need to find solutions to the problems of the region and for the Horn of Africa not to become a competition field for foreign forces. In that regard, I would like to emphasise that Israel's recognition of Somaliland does not benefit Somaliland or the Horn of Africa," Erdogan said.

In December, the Turkish leader had said Israel's decision to formally recognise Somaliland, a northern region that declared itself independent in 1991, was illegal and unacceptable, and he accused Israel of trying to destabilise the Horn of Africa.