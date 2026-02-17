US may use military force if Iran talks reach deadlock

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that Washington reserves the right to use military force if negotiations with Tehran reach an impasse, Fox News reported.
"I think [U.S.] President [Donald Trump] has a lot of options. We do have a very powerful military. President has shown a willingness to use it," JD Vance said.
The U.S. Vice President noted that the U.S. leader also has a remarkable diplomatic team.
"He’s shown a willingness to use that too. But of course, President [Trump] reserves the ability to say when he thinks that diplomacy has reached its natural end. We hope we don’t get to that point, but if we do, that, will be the President [Trump]’s call", JD Vance said.