Number of residents back to liberated Lachin

25 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Lachin, liberated from the Armenian occupation, is welcoming former internally displaced persons: another 19 families, or 89 people, will return to their native lands today.

New residents will settle in the houses that have been restored or rebuilt in accordance with the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Sputnik Azerbaijan reports.

Another caravan was sent to Lachin from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on July 25.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that as many as 152 families - 591 people - were provided with permanent residence in the city of Lachin. Moreover, a total of 22 families - 79 people - were relocated to the city of Lachin on July 22.