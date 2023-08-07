Kazakhstan to deliver 0.1 mln tons of oil to Germany

7 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan plans to deliver 100,000 tons of its crude to Germany in August via the northern leg of Druzhba, with supplies scheduled for the last days of the month, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said.

In December state-run pipeline operator KazTransOil booked 1.2 million tons of Druzhba capacity for 2023 for supplies to Germany. In the first six month of the year Kazakh producers shipped 290,000 tons of crude to the nation.

Poland has stopped shipping oil through part of the western section of the Druzhba pipeline that sends crude to Germany after a leak was detected late Saturday.

Shipments have stopped through one of the two lines, PERN said in a statement on its website, adding that the cause is under investigation. It said other Druzhba assets, including the Pomeranian section that is used to pump crude oil to Germany that arrives in tankers, are operating normally.

It is planned to resume pumping crude on August 8 morning.