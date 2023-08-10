Baku calls on Lithuania not to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs

10 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada commented on the statements of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, noting that that it is better not to be deceived by false Armenian propaganda.

He stressed that Azerbaijan's Lachin road has been misused by Armenia for the last 3 years, but all these years Lithuania has demonstrated silence.

"In order to prevent Armenia’s malign actions, Azerbaijan has established Lachin border checkpoint and suggested to use Aghdam-Khankendi road for deliveries," Hajizada said.

The diplomat recalled that the ICJ ruling in July has unanimously rejected Armenian request to remove the checkpoint, and Azerbaijan facilitates the transfer of Karabakh Armenians.

Hajizada noted that it would be more appropriate for Lithuania to urge Armenia to demonstrate more constructive approach, rather than undermine the peace process.