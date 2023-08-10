Azerbaijan reintegrates Karabakh Armenians external interference

Baku is ready to hold regular meetings with Karabakh Armenians without any external interference, head of Department for Analysis and Strategic Studies at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Mahur Gasimov said.
Baku has a clear action plan for the implementation of the process of reintegration of Karabakh Armenians.
"Economic, social, cultural, educational, religious and other measures which will be taken within the framework of this process will provide an opportunity to ensure the rights of the population of Azerbaijan of Armenian origin. The Azerbaijani side is ready for a dialogue in this regard with those Armenian residents who are truly interested in such a dialogue, not with those who are only interested in manipulations. In this regard, we are ready to regularly hold meetings with residents of Armenian nationality without any external interference," Mahur Gasimov said.