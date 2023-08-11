Türkiye raises domestic ticket prices by 50%

11 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The maximum price level for domestic flights has increased in Türkiye for the second time this summer, immediately by 50%, to 2,500 liras.

Tickets at such prices have already appeared on Turkish Airlines.

Portal Airport Haber clarifies that for 2500 liras, you can sell 15% of the seats on the plane and the remaining 85% for 1650 liras.

At the same time, the previous increase was less than a month ago; at the end of July, prices rose by 43%.

For the first time, the maximum price for domestic flights was introduced ten years ago.