Iran to boost oil production

24 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's crude oil output will reach 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of September, the country's oil minister Javad Owji said, despite U.S. sanctions remaining in place.

"Our current crude oil production is 3.3 million barrels per day and by the end of September this amount will increase to 3.4 million," Javad Owji said.

In 2018, the United States exited the JCPOA nuclear agreement and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, whose crude oil output dropped to 2.4 million barrels per day on average in 2021.