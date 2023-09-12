Russian truck with food sets off to Khankendi

12 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Food supplies sent from Russia for the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh was finally delivered along the Agdam-Khankendi road, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society said.

Earlier this morning the truck with food supplies from the Russian Red Cross Society for the Armenian residents of Karabakh has set off from Aghdam to Khankendi.

On September 9, at Russia’s initiative of, in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one heavy truck with food crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of Azerbaijan.

In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road. However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.