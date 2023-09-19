Armenian army subjects positions stationed in direction of Novoivanovka to fire

19 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

At night, the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire in the direction of Novoivanovka of Gadabay region, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense

"Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Jil settlement of the Chambarak region using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Novoivanovka settlement of the Gadabay region on September 19, at 02:40 (GMT+4)," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan army units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction," the ministry said.