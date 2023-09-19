Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan calls Armenian formations to lay down their arms

19 Sep. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan called on the Armenian Armed Forces to surrender, a message published on the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s website on September 19 reads.

On Tuesday, September 19, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan published a statement addressing the formations of the Armenian armed forces located in the Karabakh region of the country.

The department called on them to lay down their arms and surrender.

“We are in operational contact with the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan, and on our part, all conditions are being created for them to fulfill their duties,”

– the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan informs.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.