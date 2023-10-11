Baku hosts 53rd meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services

11 Oct. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 53rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member countries is being held in Baku today.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the participants of the meeting.

The delegatiions are led by Director of the Russian Federal Security Service, Chairman of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member countries Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, Chairman of the State Security Committee of Belarus Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Yermek Sagimbayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Security Service of Uzbekistan Abdusalom Azizov, Chairman of the State Committee for National of Tajikistan Security Saimumin Yatimov and Head of the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center Yevgeny Sysoyev.

FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov has noted the active role of American intelligence services in fomenting a "belt of instability" near the CIS southern borders.