CIS leaders hold session of Council of Heads of State in Bishkek

14 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

CIS heads of state held a summit at the Ala Archa State Residence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on October 13.

The session involved both talks with a limited circle of delegates and meetings in the expanded format. Joint documents were signed at the summit’s conclusion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov whose country is chairing the CIS in 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the summit.

During the event, key issues such as strengthening cooperation in trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian efforts were discussed.