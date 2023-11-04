Informal meeting of OTS leaders to be held in Shusha

4 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An informal meeting of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha, according to the declaration adopted in Astana at the recent OTS summit.

"Take note the proposal of Azerbaijan to convene an informal meeting of the Heads of State of the OTS at the end of April, or beginning of May, 2024, in Shusha," the declaration reads.

The 10th anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held on Movember 3 in Astana. A joint action plan for the implementation of the OTS transport program, as well as the Astana Act and the Declaration of the Astana Summit were signed at the summit.