Lavrov, Fidan discuss war in the Middle East

The heads of the diplomatic missions of Russia and Türkiye discussed the situation in the Middle East, noting their readiness to facilitate de-escalation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. The parties discussed the current confrontation in the Middle East, noting Moscow and Ankara's commitment to facilitating de-escalation.

"An exchange of views was held on the situation surrounding Iran. Russia's principled position on the need for a rapid de-escalation of the crisis provoked by Israeli and US strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the emphasis on non-violent political and diplomatic methods was outlined,”

— the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted its readiness to cooperate with Türkiye on conflict resolution.

Earlier, Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia is ready to mediate between the parties in the Middle East crisis.