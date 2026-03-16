Russia calls on US to resume contacts with Iran

In his speech today, Stanislav Kovpak called for the resumption of negotiations with Iran. He noted that the US and Israel should immediately halt their operations against the Islamic Republic.

The US must cease its aggression against Iran and resume dialogue, Stanislav Kovpak, Russia's representative to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva said, speaking at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council on March 17.

He emphasized that the actions of the US and Israel led to a sharp escalation in the Middle East.

"The irresponsible move by Washington and West Jerusalem has already led to a sharp escalation of the situation throughout the region and risks turning into a humanitarian and economic catastrophe… We call on the US and Israel to immediately cease their aggressive actions,”

– Stanislav Kovpak said.