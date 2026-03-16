Trump postpones visit to China

Donald Trump has postponed his visit to China. According to Trump, Washington is in contact with Beijing.

US President Donald Trump announced that he is postponing his visit to China and meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump's visit will take place in 5-6 weeks.

"We rescheduled the meeting, and it looks like it will take place in about five weeks. We're working with China, and they're happy with that. We'll say we look forward to meeting. I look forward to meeting with President Xi, and I think he looks forward to meeting with me, too,”

– Donald Trump said.

According to Trump, Washington and Beijing are actively cooperating on various issues.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced that Beijing and Washington had reached preliminary agreements on trade cooperation.