93-year old Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia dies

Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II of All Georgia passed away in the hospital. The head of the Georgian Orthodox Church was previously hospitalized in serious condition.

Patriarch Ilia II of the Georgian Orthodox Church died at the age of 93, the Georgian television channel Mtavari Arkhi reports.

According to media, the Catholicos-Patriarch died in a medical facility where he had previously been hospitalized with stomach bleeding. Earlier, the Patriarch was also placed in an induced coma.

Ilia II led the Georgian Orthodox Church since 1977. His patriarchate was the longest in the country's history.