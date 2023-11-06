Netanyahu: no ceasefire until hostages released

6 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza until all of the more than 240 hostages captured by Hamas during its October 7 attacks are returned.

"There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon," Netanyahu told crews at the Ramon air force base in southern Israel, reiterating the government's long-standing position.